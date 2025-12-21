TAIPEI, Dec 21 — Taiwan police today ruled out “terrorism” in a metro stabbing in the capital Taipei, where an attacker killed three and wounded 11.

A 27-year-old man, identified by police by his family name Chang, set off smoke bombs at Taipei Main Station metro on Friday afternoon before launching into a three-hour stabbing spree.

The attacker then moved to a shopping district near Zhongshan station, authorities said.

“Based on what we have established so far in the investigation, the suspect Chang did not make or display any statements or views related to politics, religion, or any specific ideology, and we have preliminarily ruled out terrorism,” a senior Taipei City Police Department official told AFP, under the condition of anonymity.

“Terrorist attacks have a specific definition and the suspect does not meet that definition,” he added.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an said the suspect was found dead the same day, after jumping off a nearby building.

The senior police official said investigators also found searches for “random killings” on Chang’s iPad, including material related to a Taipei metro stabbing in 2014 when a man killed four people.

Chang had served in the military but was discharged over driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police, who said he was wanted after he failed to report for reserve military training.

Taiwan requires former soldiers to undergo seven to 14 days of reserve training within eight years of discharge. Failure to report is treated as evasion of military service.

In the immediate aftermath of the Friday stabbing, officials called the attack “deliberate” but said the motive was not clear.

Police said they believe Chang had acted alone and planned to “randomly kill people”. He rented an apartment in the district in January and scouted the area in advance.

The city doubled its police deployment for the Taipei Marathon today and is expected to conduct a “high-intensity” drill at metro stations ahead of New Year’s Eve, the mayor said.

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te said yesterday that authorities should be “more cautious and proactive” and improve emergency protocols.

Lai said the police must be “trained and equipped for counter-terrorism operations” to protect citizens.

Metro Taipei announced that it had shut down a Christmas market near Zhongshan station yesterday, which will remain closed for three days in honour of the victims. — AFP