NEW DELHI, Dec 21 — A total of 97 flights were cancelled and more than 200 were delayed due to low visibility amid fog at Delhi airport on Sunday, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

An official said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at the airport.

According to the latest information available on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 200 flights were delayed, and the average delay time was around 23 minutes for departures at the airport.

In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) said operations were running smoothly.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country’s largest airport, which generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.

Flight operations have been disrupted for several days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog. — Bernama-PTI