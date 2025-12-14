SYDNEY, Dec 14 — Australian police said on Sunday two people were in custody after reports of gunshots at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

“The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area,” New South Wales police state in a post on X.

The Sydney Morning Herald said there were reports of multiple shots fired at the famed beach but it was unclear if anyone had been hit.

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter,” the New South Wales police posted on X.

Videos circulating on X appeared to show people on Bondi Beach scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens can be heard. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

“We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police,” said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. — Reuters