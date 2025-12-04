LONDON, Dec 4 — Russian President Vladimir Putin bears “moral responsibility” for the 2018 poisoning death of a British woman, after a failed assassination attempt against a former Russian double agent in England, a UK inquiry found Thursday.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, died in July 2018 after she was exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, four months after it was used against former agent Sergei Skripal in an attempted attack authorised by Putin, according to the inquiry report.

“The risk that others beyond the intended target, Sergei Skripal, might be killed or injured was entirely foreseeable,” said the report. — AFP