SEOUL, Dec 3 — South Koreans are expected to take to the streets today for a rally marking the first anniversary of ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law that plunged the deeply divided country into political turmoil.

On December 3, 2024, Yoon suspended civilian rule for the first time in more than four decades, prompting massive protests and a showdown in parliament.

A year on, the country remains riven by political polarisation as it faces a slowing economy and an ageing population, as well as the lingering threat from North Korea.

President Lee Jae Myung, who succeeded Yoon after his removal from office, is due to attend the rally outside National Assembly, where last year lawmakers had defied soldiers to vote down the martial law bid within hours of the announcement.

Lee plans to mark the anniversary with “a calm but meaningful schedule”, presidential secretary Lee Kyu-yeon has told reporters.

The president’s schedule for Wednesday includes a news conference with foreign media under the theme of “a renewed democracy”.

Seoul police told AFP they expected at least 2,000 people to join the rally, the first of its kind near the South Korean legislature since the dramatic events of last year.

Supporters of Yoon’s former People Power Party plan a separate rally to demand that its leaders hold firm and not apologise for the martial law debacle, which has left party members split.

“Martial law was a nightmare, not enlightenment,” Yang Hyang-ja, a former Democratic Party lawmaker who joined the PPP, said on Monday.

“We should reflect on whether we ourselves are still stuck on December 3 a year ago,” she said.

Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk has insisted however it should be unrepentant.

Languishing in prison

Much of the right continues to “share Yoon Suk Yeol’s political stance and interests”, political commentator Park Sang-byung told AFP.

“Doing so serves their grip on party power and their future political interests,” said Park.

Yoon’s legal troubles in the wake of the martial law declaration have also served to boost his image as a martyr among the far right.

The ousted leader is on trial for insurrection and other offences linked to his martial law bid, and could face the death penalty if found guilty.

His wife is also in custody and on trial on charges including bribery, stock-market rigging, and accepting luxury gifts worth more than $50,000.

It is the first time in South Korea’s history that a former president and first lady have both been arrested.

Two dozen of Yoon’s cronies, including his former intelligence chief and interior minister, are on trial on insurrection charges.

All court hearings related to the martial law declaration are scheduled to end no later than February. — AFP