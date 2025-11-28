HONG KONG, Nov 28 — Hundreds of volunteers are rushing to deliver emergency supplies to victims of Hong Kong’s worst fire in nearly 80 years, sorting and distributing items from diapers to hot food and offering free counselling.

Emergency workers searched on Friday for survivors and victims as scores of people are still missing after fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in the northern district of Tai Po, killing at least 94.

Volunteers have formed teams to collect donations and supplies, organise transport and distribution of goods as well as staff day and night shifts in the aid effort.

Across from the fire-damaged Wang Fuk complex, volunteers have set up a sprawling support camp for displaced residents besides a shopping mall.

Blue and red marquees went up on Friday as volunteers handed out supplies from scores of cardboard boxes, while hand-drawn maps on cardboard showed directions to pick up items such as toiletries, bedding, clothing and pet supplies.

“This is real civil participation,” said 22-year-old Helena who was coordinating volunteers, and gave only one name.

At the nearby Tai Po train station, volunteers have set up a resource collection point for donated items such as pillows, socks, water bottles and rubbish bags.

From there, teams move them to shelters and a kindergarten repurposed into an aid and support centre.

“There are many volunteers helping out at the resources stations. That’s why we came up with this idea. We are helping them to charge power banks,” said Bosco Pang, 40, who works at electric car company BYD.

Pang set up a charging station for people to charge power banks at the back of his car.

Residents of the Asian financial hub have also queued at blood donation centres to help the severely injured, media said.

Corporate, government support

On Thursday, Hong Kong’s leader, John Lee, announced a HK$300-million (RM159 million) support fund for housing complex residents, with each household promised emergency relief funds of HK$10,000.

China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said it had coordinated with the southern province of Guangdong to quickly send rescue equipment and medical supplies.

Dozens of business groups and charitable foundations have announced donations, including those of property tycoons Li Ka Shing, Lee Shau Kee and property companies such as Hang Lung and Shangri-la Group.

In a statement Chinese logistics company SF Express said all its 146 stores would voluntarily collect emergency resources such as shampoo, tissues and medical supplies dropped off by residents to transport them free to help charities and groups.

Several of China’s biggest companies, such as automakers Xiaomi, Xpeng and Geely, as well as the charity foundation of Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma and Tencent also announced donations.

A representative of Central Cove, the family office of Chilean businessman Jean Salata, offered a donation of HK$10 million for trauma and counselling, education assistance for displaced children and financial relief for families.

Hong Kong Airlines promised HK$10 million to support fire relief efforts, saying it was providing logistics support and arranging flights to deliver warm supplies and help disaster victims rebuild homes.

“Hong Kong people must be united,” said Jason Lau, a 25-year old volunteer who was sorting supplies. “I felt I had to help out... as many people as I can.” — Reuters