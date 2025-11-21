BEIRUT, Nov 21 — Residents of Lebanon’s Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp described their fear and astonishment a day after a deadly strike that Israel said targeted a Hamas compound, a claim the Palestinian militant group rejected.

Tuesday night’s raid, which Lebanese authorities said killed 13 people, was the worst since a ceasefire took effect last year between Israel and Hezbollah.

Emergency workers were still collecting human remains on Wednesday at the devastated site, located near one of the entrances to the overcrowded, impoverished Palestinian camp, an AFP correspondent saw.

“The bombing last night happened while people were at home were getting ready for bed,” camp resident Mohammed Mustafa, 67, told AFP.

“We heard the sound of three missiles, then our home shook. The children were shaking with fear.”

On Wednesday morning, Palestinian factions allowed journalists to access the heavily damaged site—a metal-roofed structure near a parking lot and a mosque—after previously imposing a security cordon.

By longstanding convention, the Lebanese army stays out of the camps and leaves Palestinian factions to handle security.

Blood stained the inside of the structure and the road leading to it. The roof was largely blown off and the walls riddled with shrapnel.

Wadih Ali, 40, a taxi driver who lives in an adjacent building, said the site was “not a closed-off place, anybody could go in there”.

“Over the summer, there was a pool for children, and recently it was turned into a football field,” he said.

On the ground among the debris were the remains of several coloured, interlocking floor tiles sometimes found in play or exercise areas, though there were no clear indications as to what the stricken site was used for.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the ages or identities of those killed.

Only concern is killing

Near the site were damaged homes, charred cars and shopfronts with shattered glass.

Schools and institutions in the camp were closed in mourning.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it “struck terrorists who operated in a Hamas training compound in the Ain al-Helweh area”.

Hamas, however, called Israel’s claims “pure fabrications and lies”, insisting it had no military installations in the camps in Lebanon.

It said the site “was an open sports field frequented by the youth of the camp”, and that “those targeted were a group of young boys” using it at the time.

Ain al-Helweh was largely spared during more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah before last November’s ceasefire took effect.

The conflict began when Hezbollah began firing across the border into Israel in October 2023 in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza war.

Israel has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon despite the truce—usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah, but also occasionally Hamas—and still has troops in some parts of south Lebanon.

Ain al-Helweh and other refugee camps were created for Palestinians who were driven out or fled during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel’s creation.

Lebanon hosts about 222,000 Palestinian refugees, according to the United Nations agency UNRWA.

Standing near damaged vehicles, Jamal Shreidi, 65, expressed astonishment at the strike.

“Did this site, these cars, harbour terrorists?” he said.

“Israel’s only concern is killing,” he added. — AFP