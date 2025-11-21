DUBAI, Nov 21 —An Indian fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow today killing the pilot, a government statement said.

The warplane executed a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the show site, an eyewitness had told AFP.

“A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today’s flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot,” Dubai’s state-run media office posted on X.

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft going down at speed and bursting into a ball of flames on impact as onlookers watched in shock.

A plume of smoke billowed from the crash site as emergency vehicles sped towards it.

The incident happened on the last day of the Middle East’s biggest airshow, which features a flying display each afternoon. — AFP