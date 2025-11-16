BANGKOK, Nov 16— Scammers in Cambodia are believed to have killed a 26-year-old Thai woman following the discovery of her body at a temple where she was being prepared for cremation, Bangkok Post reported.

The Immanuel Foundation, a Thai non‑profit organisation founded by a church to fight human trafficking, said yesterday that it had located the body of Suda Chonlaket, following calls from her family for increased search efforts.

The family has accused authorities of turning a blind eye and said Suda’s husband remains missing after being abducted, the Thai newspaper reported.

The foundation, which coordinates assistance for Thais abroad, said her body was first found being prepared for cremation at a Cambodian temple before being moved to the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh.

According to Bangkok Post, her relatives had reported that she was forced to work in a scam centre in Poipet, Cambodia, where she was allegedly killed.

Suda’s relatives and the foundation informed Phangnga police that she had been tortured for failing to generate 100,000 baht in daily earnings.

She was reportedly forced to do 1,000 to 2,000 squats until she lost consciousness.

Her tormentors allegedly used electric shocks to make her regain consciousness, which resulted in her death.

The Thai Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has provided funds and is urgently seeking additional support for Suda’s family, which includes her bed-ridden mother.

According to the Immanuel Foundation, more than 100 Thais are still detained and abused at the same Poipet facility where Suda died.

The foundation said at least five other Thais have died there in recent months, and three bodies are still awaiting repatriation.

Poipet is known for its casinos and call-centre complexes, many believed linked to transnational scam operations.

Several suspicious deaths of Thai nationals in the border town, across from Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo province, have raised concerns about worker safety.