LONDON, Nov 15 — A Chinese national said by London police to be one of the most prolific sex offenders they had ever investigated was jailed for life after admitting to a series of rapes, sex attacks and voyeurism on six women.

Police said Chao Xu, 33, used his position within university and professional networks to target women, gaining their trust before drugging and raping some victims. Detectives said they believed hundreds more could be victims of his voyeurism both in Britain and China.

“Chao Xu is among the most dangerous and prolific sexual offenders we have ever encountered,” said Detective Superintendent Lewis Sanderson. “His crimes were calculated, sustained, and devastating, spanning years and leaving unimaginable harm in their wake.”

His offences came to light after he attacked one of his victims at a networking event he hosted at his house in south-east London. He had administered with drugs to her but she was able to recall some of what happened, including Xu filming her on his phone, when she regained consciousness.

She called police and Xu was arrested. Evidence found on his phone made it clear he had drugged and raped women while they were unconscious, while officers found secret cameras across his home as well as thousands of images and videos on his devices.

Xu pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court to four counts of rape, eight counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of administering substances with intent, four counts of voyeurism, and two counts of upskirting. He will serve a minimum of 14 years.

Detectives said they were still sifting through digital evidence recovered from Xu’s devices, including six million WeChat messages and thousands of images and videos, which might lead to further victims being identified. — Reuters

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)