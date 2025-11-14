BEIJING, Nov 14 — China is ready to expand cooperation with Thailand in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and the aerospace industry, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

On Friday, Xi welcomed Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) in Beijing, who is on a state visit to China from November 13-17.

“China is ready … to expand cooperation in new fields such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and the aerospace industry so that the people of both nations can benefit more from China-Thailand cooperation,” Xi was quoted as saying by the China Central Television.

Xi added that Beijing was ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Bangkok, in particular, within major projects such as the China-Thailand high-speed railway project, and increase imports of premium Thai agricultural products. — Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti