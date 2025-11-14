PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — The Thai government and the Patani Malay National Revolution Front (BRN) have reaffirmed their commitment to resume the Southern Thailand peace dialogue next month following a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

The National Security Council (MKN) said the meeting, attended by representatives from both sides and facilitated by Malaysia’s government-appointed facilitator Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir, was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.

“Both parties expressed their commitment to resume formal and technical dialogues in December 2025,” the statement said.

MKN added that the Malaysian government welcomed the mutual understanding, including prioritising the voices of local communities, protecting the lives of civilians and addressing drug-related issues in the region.

“At the same time, Malaysia affirmed its readiness to cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure the forthcoming peace dialogue proceeds smoothly, inclusively and effectively,” it said. — Bernama