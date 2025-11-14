TOKYO, Nov 14 — Japan is trying to enlist retired police officers to fight bears as the nation battles a record wave of deadly attacks this year, a top official said Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara led a special ministerial meeting and approved a policy package to fight bears including asking those who have experience handling guns, such as retired police and soldiers, to join efforts to cull the animal.

Since April, the animals have killed a record 13 people across the country, with a steady flow of reports of bears entering homes, roaming near schools and rampaging in supermarkets.

“The package aims to reduce the excessive bear population by removing bears from human habitats and intensifying capture efforts,” Kihara told a press conference. — AFP