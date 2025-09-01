SEOUL, Sept 1 — The head of South Korea’s Unification Church has denied that she directed the group to bribe a former First Lady and a politician close to ousted President Yoon Suk-yeol, as the church comes under the spotlight in a criminal probe into Yoon and his wife.

Special prosecutors indicted former First Lady Kim Keon-hee for bribery and other charges on Friday, amid a widening probe into the country’s martial law crisis and scandals involving the once powerful couple.

Kim is also accused of receiving bribes worth 80 million won (RM245,000) that include two Chanel bags and a diamond necklace from an official at the Unification Church in return for using her influence to help its business interests.

Kweon Seong-dong, a veteran politician close to former President Yoon, has been investigated over allegations that he received illicit political funds from the church official. Kweon has denied the allegations.

“False information is being spread that our church provided illegal political funds under my directive,” Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja said in a statement yesterday read by an announcer next to her.

“I take this opportunity to state this clearly: I have never directed any illegal political favours or financial transactions,” she said in her first direct address related to the investigation.

Kim’s lawyers have also denied the allegations against her, including over her receiving gifts.

The official from the church that prosecutors say was behind the bribery has been arrested and indicted on charges including violating anti-graft laws.

The Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, said previously it was “deeply regrettable” that the church failed to prevent the misconduct of a former senior official, but denied any involvement in the case.

The justice ministry said today it had requested permission from parliament to arrest Kweon, a lawmaker from the right-wing opposition People Power Party, on suspicion of violating political fund laws.

Parliament, controlled by the ruling Democratic Party, is expected to vote on whether to give consent, and if approved, a court will review and make a decision on whether to arrest him or not.

In a post on Facebook yesterday, Kweon said he believed prosecutors were politically motivated but was prepared to fight to prove his innocence in court. — Reuters