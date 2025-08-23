JAKARTA, Aug 23 — Indonesia’s Aceh is set to launch a new direct ferry link from Krueng Geukueh Port in Muara Satu to Penang, Malaysia — a move expected to boost trade, tourism and cross-border economic ties.

Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf, widely known as Mualem, said preparations are underway at the port ahead of the planned launch.

“There are still some things we need to tidy up to make it more comfortable and suitable for use,” he said after inspecting the jetty and passenger terminal on Friday, according to a statement from the Aceh Regional Secretariat.

Earlier, Mualem announced plans to open the route by late July or early this month, but no official launch date has been confirmed.

The ferry service aims to strengthen cross-border connectivity and support exports of Aceh’s key commodities, including Gayo Arabica coffee, tuna, patchouli oil, cloves and betel nuts.

State-owned PT Pelindo SPMT Lhokseumawe operations and engineering deputy branch manager Taufik Rahmat Nasution said the company is upgrading facilities and coordinating operations to support the new route.

He stated that the existing jetty can accommodate vessels up to 3,000 gross tonnage, with water depths ranging from nine to 13 metres at Lowest Water Spring (LWS).

“For the passenger terminal, we are ready and will coordinate with Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and other agencies to support passenger activities,” he added.

Mualem and port officials expressed optimism that the new ferry route will unlock new opportunities for Aceh’s economy and enhance cooperation with Malaysia. — Bernama