LONDON, Aug 16 — A member of parliament (MP) for the Labour party has resigned as the UK’s trade envoy to Turkey amid controversy over a visit to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus, reported PA Media/dpa.

A government spokesman told the BBC that Afzal Khan, who represents Manchester Rusholme, had stepped down from his position on Friday.

Khan said the trip to the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is not recognised by the UK government, was to visit his nephew and to receive an honorary degree.

He said he had paid for the trip himself.

Turkish troops have occupied the northern section of the Mediterranean island since 1974.

Shadow foreign minister Wendy Morton told the BBC that she welcomed Khan’s resignation, but said Prime Minister Keir Starmer should have sacked him earlier. — Bernama-PA Media/dpa