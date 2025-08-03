BANGKOK, Aug 3 — Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) has fined a major hospital in the country 1.21 million baht (RM160,000) after confidential patient files were found repurposed as wrappers for snacks.

Citing the PDPC, The Bangkok Post reported that the private hospital contracted a small business to dispose of over 1,000 files of confidential documents.

But the business didn’t, and was later found to have been turned into wrappers for crispy crepes, known locally as khanom Tokyo.

The business owner admitted fault and was fined 16,940 baht, the Thai daily reported.

The hospital case was among five major data breaches disclosed by the PDPC on Friday.

The Bangkok Post also reported PDPC disclosing that a state agency and its contractor were fined a combined 153,120 baht for failing to secure a web app that leaked the personal data of over 200,000 citizens that was later sold on the dark web.

Three more cases involved online retailers and distributors, which faced fines between 500,000 and seven million baht.