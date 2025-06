TEHRAN, June 13 — At least six nuclear scientists were killed in Israel’s attacks on Iran, local media reported today.

“Abdolhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, Amirhossein Feqhi, Motalleblizadeh, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, and Fereydoun Abbasi were the nuclear scientists martyred” in Israel’s attack, Tasnim news agency said. — AFP