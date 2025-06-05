SEOUL, June 5 — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russia’s Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, state media KCNA reported.

Kim pledged unconditional support for Russia’s position on Ukraine and other international issues, the report said on Thursday.

“Kim Jong Un affirmed that the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will, in the future, too, unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies,” it said, using the North’s official name.

North Korea will responsibly observe the articles of the treaty between the two countries, Kim was quoted as saying.

The two men also discussed strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and mutual cooperation in different fields.

The treaty was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang last year and a summit with North Korea’s Kim, and includes a mutual defence pact for immediate military assistance if either faces armed aggression. — Reuters