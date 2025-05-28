



SYDNEY, May 28 — A Muslim lawmaker in Australia said today that she has complained to a parliamentary watchdog after a male colleague allegedly urged her to drink wine and “dance on the table”.

Senator Fatima Payman—who said she does not drink alcohol—claimed the older colleague made a series of inappropriate remarks after he “had too many drinks” at an official function.

He said: “Let’s get some wine into you and see you dance on the table,” Payman, 30, told national broadcaster ABC.

“I told this colleague, ‘Hey I’m drawing a line mate’, and moved on to making a formal complaint,” she said.

It was not clear when the alleged incident occurred or who the colleague was.

Born in Afghanistan, Payman is the first senator to wear a hijab inside Australia’s parliament, according to local media.

Former political staffer Brittany Higgins in 2021 alleged she was raped by a colleague inside a parliamentary office, triggering protests across the country.

A scathing review later found Australia’s parliament was rife with heavy drinking, bullying and sexual harassment.

Independent Senator Payman split from the left-leaning Labor government in 2024 after accusing it of failing to help Palestinians in Gaza. — AFP



