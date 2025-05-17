WASHINGTON, May 17 — The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is considering taking part in a reality TV show in which immigrants would compete for American citizenship, the department confirmed yesterday.

Asked about the reported idea, DHS responded with a statement that said the pitch “has not received approval or rejection by staff,” and that “each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval.”

“We need to revive patriotism and civic duty in this country, and we’re happy to review out-of-the-box pitches,” Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in the statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the proposed show—which was pitched by a Canadian American named Rob Worsoff—would see contestants face off to prove they are the most American.

“This isn’t ‘The Hunger Games’ for immigrants,” the newspaper quoted Worsoff as saying—a reference to a dystopian novel and subsequent movie about children forced to kill each other in a televised competition for survival.

“This is not, ‘Hey, if you lose, we are shipping you out on a boat out of the country,’” he said.

The Journal reviewed a 36-page slide deck from Worsoff’s team about the proposed program, which would see contestants compete in one-hour episodes.

This could include a gold rush competition to see who can retrieve the most precious metal from a mine, or one in which contestants would work in teams to assemble the chassis of a Model T car, according to the newspaper.

The show would start with an arrival at Ellis Island—the traditional entrance point for immigrants to the United States—and would see one contestant eliminated per episode.

The news comes as former reality show star President Donald Trump’s administration has moved to end temporary protected status (TPS) for various groups of immigrants it had shielded them from deportation.

Federal law permits the government to grant TPS to foreign citizens who cannot safely return home because of war, natural disasters or other “extraordinary” conditions.

Since taking office, Trump has sought to strip TPS protections from citizens of countries including Afghanistan, Haiti and Venezuela as part of his broader crackdown on immigration.

That crackdown—led by DHS—has included immigration raids, arrests and deportations. — AFP