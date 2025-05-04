LONDON, May 4 — Fourteen children aged between 11 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a boy following a fire in Gateshead, Northumbria Police said, reported PA Media/dpa.

The fire broke out near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead on Friday evening and fears were raised for missing teenager Layton Carr, who was believed to have been in the area at the time.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

“His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.”

There are 11 boys and three girls under arrest and in custody.

Police were alerted to reports of the fire on Friday shortly after 8pm.

The spokesman added that “inquiries are at an early stage and members of the public are asked not to speculate online or in the community”.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

“We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

She said a cordon is in place while police carry out enquiries to establish “the full circumstances surrounding the incident” and officers will be in the area to “offer reassurance to the public”. — Bernama-PA Media/dpa