KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to call several witnesses, including the secretary-general (KSU) of a ministry, to assist in investigations into the implementation of a RM1.1 billion agreement between the Malaysian Government and a foreign company.

Sources said the move followed the opening of an investigation paper into the alleged leakage of government funds.

“This case concerns the alleged mismanagement of government funds amounting to RM1.1 billion.

“Preliminary information suggests that the proposal did not receive approval from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), yet the agreement was finalised in haste,” the source said.

The source also claimed that several individuals were reportedly appointed to senior positions in the company after leaving the ministry concerned.

“In this regard, several witnesses, including the ministry’s secretary-general, are expected to be called to provide clarification on the implementation of the agreement,” he added.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the investigation, but declined to elaborate further.

On Feb 16, media reports stated that the MACC had opened an investigation paper following complaints lodged by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which alleged that the agreement was rushed and skewed in a manner that could have financial implications for the government.

The MACC also collected several documents related to the agreement from the Ministry of Economy on Feb 13 to facilitate its probe. — Bernama