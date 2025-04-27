PATTAYA, April 27 — A Chinese national has confessed to killing a Thai transwoman here last Friday after an argument over payment for sex.

Fu Tongyung, a welder in China who is currently under Thai police custody, told investigators he met 25-year-old Woranan Pannacha near South Pattaya beach on the evening of April 26, The Bangkok Post reported today.

Believing Woranan to be a cisgendered woman, the 42-year-old Fu exchanged WeChat details with her.

Later that night, Woranan contacted him and they agreed to meet at his rented room for 8,000 baht.

Fu claimed Woranan later changed her mind and refused to have sex, leading him to demand a 50 per cent refund, which she declined.

A fight broke out during which she scratched Fu’s face and kicked him off the bed.

Fu said he climbed back onto the bed, sat on her, and strangled her.

He then moved her body to the bathroom, where he used a pair of scissors to cut open her body from the neck to the genitals and removed Woranan’s silicone breast implants and her heart.

Fu told police he “wanted to play” with the body.

After cleaning himself and the body, he went to sleep and left for the airport the next morning.

Police arrested him at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province as he tried to leave Thailand.

Fu reportedly apologised, claiming he “could not control” himself after being attacked by the victim but told police he was unsure if he suffered from mental illness as he had never been diagnosed.

Fu said this was his third visit to Thailand, with the last two trips made alone.

Pattaya police chief Anek Sathongyu said Fu’s confession was supported by strong evidence.

Police also said Woranan’s lungs were missing, which Fu denied taking.

Police confirmed the suspect’s bag contained only a water bottle and not human organs.



