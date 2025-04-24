WASHINGTON, April 24 — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday played up the prospects of a “fair deal” on trade with China, but his top officials offered few details on how Washington might de-escalate its damaging tariff war with Beijing.

Trump told reporters his country would have a “fair deal with China”, adding that “everything’s active” when asked if Washington was talking to Beijing.

How soon the tariffs can be lowered “depends on them”, Trump said, referring to Beijing, even as he maintained that he gets along “very well” with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hopes they can reach an agreement.

Trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies have soared as Trump ramped up levies on imports from China this year, imposing an additional 145 per cent tariff on many products over practices Washington has deemed unfair and other issues.

Beijing, in turn, has countered with new 125 per cent tariffs on US goods.

Despite signals that Washington is looking towards a fair agreement, the state of discussions remains unclear.

Asked if there is direct US contact with China on trade, Trump said: “Every day.” But earlier on Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that both countries are “not yet” talking when it comes to lowering tariffs.

“I think both sides are waiting to speak to the other,” he said at an event on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s spring meetings in Washington.

Bessent added that there is no unilateral offer from Trump to slash duties on Chinese goods.

‘An embargo’

Bessent said the staggeringly high tariffs both countries have imposed on each other’s goods must come down before negotiations can take place.

“I don’t think either side believes that the current tariff levels are sustainable, so I would not be surprised if they went down in a mutual way,” he said at an Institute of International Finance forum.

“This is the equivalent of an embargo, and a break between the two countries in trade does not suit anyone’s interest,” Bessent said, stressing that “de-escalation by both sides is possible.”

But he offered no timeframe on how soon bilateral talks could begin.

“It’s both a blessing and a curse that the strongest relationship is at the very top,” Bessent said, referring to Trump’s ties with Chinese counterpart Xi. But with “any de-escalation, the talks would not begin at the very top.”

While Trump has swiftly rolled out sharp tariffs on different countries and sectors, he has also introduced certain exemptions — most recently a temporary reprieve for tech products such as smartphones and chipmaking tools.

He could widen the carve-outs, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, suggesting Trump could exempt car parts from some tariffs on Chinese imports, alongside those on steel and aluminium.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump said he was not considering changes to US auto tariffs but noted that levies on Canada could rise in relation to cars.

Separately, Bessent said he did not have a position on whether the president had the authority to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell if he wanted to.

He suggested Trump’s previous comment that the “termination” of Powell could not come fast enough might instead refer to the end of the Fed chief’s term.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bessent said in a speech that Beijing’s export-reliant economic model is “unsustainable” and “not only harming China but the entire world”.

He emphasised US concerns around trade imbalances that the Trump administration says it hopes to address through sweeping tariffs.

But Bessent maintained that “America first does not mean America alone.” He insisted that the administration’s moves are broadly a call for deeper collaboration and mutual respect among trading partners, while taking aim at policy choices by other countries that he said have hollowed out US manufacturing and put its security at risk. — AFP