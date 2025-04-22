VATICAN CITY, April 22— Pope Francis died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on yesterday of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church.

The Argentine pontiff died at his Santa Marta residence in the Vatican almost a month after leaving hospital following five weeks battling double pneumonia.

One day after he greeted Easter crowds in St Peter’s Square, mourners gathered in the plaza, many in tears, to mark his passing.

“He’s actually returned to the Lord—and godspeed,” Italian Cesarina Cireddu told AFP.

World leaders from US President Donald Trump to Russian leader Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the pope’s moral and spiritual leadership. Prayers were held around the world and Trump was among the first leaders to announce that they would attend the pope’s funeral.

Trump—who drew the ire of Francis with his mass deportations of migrants—wrote “Rest in Peace” in a social media post and ordered flags to be flown at half mast.

“We are orphaned,” said street sweeper Javier Languenari, 53, in the pope’s home city of Buenos Aires, as Argentina declared a week of national mourning.

According to the death certificate released by the Vatican, Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and “irreversible” heart failure.

It also revealed he had Type 2 diabetes, which was not previously known.

The pope had seemed exhausted when being driven around St Peter’s Square on Sunday and a Vatican source said the pontiff had kept up a punishing schedule even though he knew his health was fading.

In his will, also released by the Vatican, the pope wrote that he felt that “the sunset of my earthly life is approaching”.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican official known as the Camerlengo and who now takes over the immediate running of church affairs, announced Francis’s death.

“This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church,” Farrell said.

The pope’s apartment was formally sealed and his body moved to a wood and zinc coffin in the Santa Marta chapel yesterday evening, the Vatican said. The coffin will be moved to St Peter’s Basilica, probably on Wednesday, to lie in state.

Cardinals will meet on Tuesday to start planning the funeral at St Peter’s Basilica, which must take place between four and six days after the death—between Friday and Sunday.

Francis had already announced he would be buried in the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. In his will, he said he wanted a simple, unadorned tomb “with the only inscription: Franciscus”, Francis in Latin.

The cardinals will also start preparing the conclave, where cardinals under the age of 80 will meet within three weeks to decide who will become Francis’s successor.

• ‘Terrible shock’ -

Thousands went to St Peter’s Square, where a death knell rang out for the pope’s passing and rosary prayers were said.

Caroline Wahl, visiting from Germany, said the pope had looked “weak” when they saw him on Easter Sunday, adding that thinking about him now gave her “goosebumps”.

Bells tolled at cathedrals and churches around the world.

In Gaza, where the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, the Christian community feels “as though a light of love and peace has been extinguished”, said George Ayad, 67.

In Kinshasa, Madeleine Bomendje struggled to accept the news: “It’s a terrible shock,” she said.

The lights of the Eiffel tower in Paris were turned off yesterday night, while the Colosseum in Rome was to go dark on Tuesday.

Beacon of compassion

Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, was the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic world and the first from the Americas.

He took over from Benedict XVI—the first pontiff since the Middle Ages to step down—and cut a sharply different figure from the German theologian.

A football-loving former archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis sought to forge a more open and compassionate Church.

Throughout his papacy, he championed the poor, campaigned for action against climate change and emphasised love over doctrine, famously saying of gay believers, “who am I to judge”.

His views riled Church traditionalists, while his outspoken opinions often clashed with those of politicians.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei—who had before taking office accused Francis of being an “imbecile” who “promotes communism” pointed to his compatriot’s “goodness and wisdom” despite their “differences”.

Argentine football great Lionel Messi thanked Francis for “making the world a better place” as the late pontiff’s favourite club, San Lorenzo, paid tribute to “a thoughtful, open-minded, cultured man”.

Health issues

Francis, who had part of his lung removed as a young man, almost died twice while in hospital—but still defied doctor’s orders to take two months off after returning home.

Known for being stubborn, he made several public appearances, including meeting Britain’s King Charles and visiting a prison.

But he struggled to speak, and delegated the traditional Easter Sunday “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) benediction to an associate.

His hospital stay was the last of a series of health issues, from colon and hernia surgery to problems walking, which saw him take to a wheelchair in recent years.

But he never took a day off and made frequent trips abroad, including a four-nation Asia-Pacific tour last September which drew huge crowds.

Church reforms

When Francis took over, the Catholic Church was beset by infighting, and plagued by a global scandal over cover-ups of clerical sex abuse of children.

Francis initiated a major shake-up of the Vatican’s governing body that included improving financial responsibility and allowing lay Catholics to lead Vatican offices.

However, critics accused him of creating doctrinal confusion and failing to defend traditional Catholic beliefs on key issues such as abortion and divorce.

On abuse, he promised an end to impunity and changed Vatican law, but victims’ groups said his actions fell short of the “zero-tolerance” he promised.

“In this realm, where Francis had supreme power, he refused to make the necessary changes,” said Anne Barrett Doyle from BishopAccountability.org, complaining of a lack of external oversight and transparency.

“It will forever tarnish the legacy of this remarkable man.” — AFP