BEIJING, April 2 — The Chinese military announced new exercises today in sensitive waters near Taiwan, a day after Beijing launched drills to surround the self-ruled island it claims as its own.

The exercises in the crucial Taiwan Strait waterway aim to “test the troops’ capabilities” in areas such as “blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets”, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman of the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement.

The drills are located in the middle and southern parts of the strait, the military said, which is a vital artery for global shipping.

The latest exercises come a day after China sent its army, navy, air and rocket forces to surround Taiwan, prompting Taipei to dispatch its own forces.

Beijing has increased the deployment of fighter jets and naval vessels around Taiwan in recent years to press its claim of sovereignty, which Taipei rejects.

Taiwan is a potential flashpoint between China and the United States, which is the island’s most important security partner.

China opposes Washington’s support for Taipei, which Beijing insists is part of its territory and has threatened to forcefully bring under its control.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait have escalated since Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te took office in May 2024. — AFP