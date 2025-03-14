SHANGHAI, March 14 — Chinese researchers have reportedly announced the development of China’s first carbon-based nuclear battery, which they claim can function for up to a century without recharging.

According to a South China Morning Post report, researchers at Northwest Normal University in Gansu province announced that the battery could power pacemakers, spacecraft, and devices in extreme environments such as deep-sea and polar regions.

The university stated that while the battery is designed for a 50-year lifespan, it could last over 100 years under extreme conditions.

It also highlighted the battery’s green and low-carbon characteristics, suggesting potential benefits for China’s new energy sector.

Zhang Guanghui, the university’s technical lead on the project, stated that the battery’s longevity is due to the long half-life of carbon-14, which is 5,730 years — meaning the battery could “theoretically” last thousands of years.

To note, half-life refers to the time it takes for half of a radioactive substance to decay.