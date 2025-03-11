MANILA, March 11 — The arrest of ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte today was unlawful and the former leader had no legal representation, his former lawyer and spokesman said.

Salvador Panelo, who was Duterte’s legal aide and a spokesperson during his 2016-2022 presidency, in a statement said the Interpol arrest warrant came from “a spurious source”, as the International Criminal Court had no jurisdiction in the Philippines.

The ICC says it has jurisdiction in the Philippines over alleged crimes committed before the country withdrew as a member. — Reuters