WASHINGTON, March 2 — Even by his standards, President Donald Trump generated a pile of eye-popping news items this week. Here are some of the highlights:

Oval Office bust-up

A photo-op in the White House with President Volodymyr Zelensky degenerated into a shocking public quarrel that could prolong Ukraine’s war with invading Russian forces.

“What you’re doing is very disrespectful to this country,” Trump said, nearly shouting. Zelensky tried to make his case, but was repeatedly rebuffed.

Trump finally called an end to the fractious exchange with the words: “It is going to be great television, I will say that.”

US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC February 27, 2025. — AFP pic

RSVP the king

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer laid it on thick with Trump, handing the president a hand-signed letter from King Charles III inviting him for an unprecedented second state visit to London.

Reading the invitation in front of a throng of journalists, Trump appeared deeply flattered that he had been invited to Windsor Castle.

Starmer also gave him a golf cap in the Trump family tartan, while his wife Melania got a scarf from the posh store Liberty and a Downing Street candle.

U.S President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance of the White House in Washington February 4, 2025. — Reuters pic

AI: Trump and Netanyahu topless

The US president posted an AI-generated video depicting war-ravaged Gaza rebuilt as a seaside Trump-branded resort, with a towering golden statue of himself and bearded belly dancers.

The clip’s soundtrack included the lyrics “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see,” and “Feast and dance, the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one.”

Among the AI scenes was Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sipping cocktails in swimsuits by a pool, while another showed Elon Musk dancing under a shower of cash.

US, Russia, N. Korea: UN allies

The United States sided with Russia twice at the United Nations, as Washington sought to avoid condemnation of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

The votes highlighted a seismic shift at the UN, where Washington had previously led votes for resolutions that lambasted its historic competitor and often enemy Moscow.

A European-backed text won 93 votes for at the General Assembly and 18 votes against—with Washington siding with Russia, Belarus, North Korea and Sudan.

Ebola prevention ‘accidentally cancelled’

Starring at Trump’s first cabinet meeting, Elon Musk admitted his dramatic government cuts were not perfect.

“For example, with USAID, one of the things we accidentally cancelled very briefly was Ebola prevention,” he said with a giggle, insisting there was no actual interruption.

But current and former staff told US media that USAID’s Ebola prevention work has indeed been largely halted since Musk took an axe to the aid agency.

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump join hands during a state welcome at the White House in Washington, DC in this file photo taken on April 24, 2018. — AFP file pic

Le Bromance, still on?

They hugged, they gripped hands, they touched knees and they backslapped. French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump rekindled their touchy-feely bromance at the White House.

But when Trump repeated a false claim that Europe would get its aid money back from Ukraine, Macron interrupted to explain the cash was “like the US — loans, guarantees, grants.”

Trump smirked and said, “If you believe that, it’s OK with me.” — AFP