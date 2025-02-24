WASHINGTON, Feb 24 — Most employees at USAID will be placed on leave or fired by midnight yesterday, the aid agency said, as President Donald Trump’s administration ploughs ahead in slashing government spending.

Around 1,600 workers based in the United States will be laid off in a “reduction-in-force” effort, according to a notice on the US Agency for International Development’s website.

All other staff directly hired by USAID will be placed on administrative leave globally, except those responsible for “mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programmes.”

The move is a step forward in Trump’s effort to dismantle USAID, which has more than 10,000 employees and operates an array of humanitarian and development programmes around the world.

The agency announced earlier this month that all staff would be placed on administrative leave — a directive that faced legal challenges.

Recently fired US Agency for International Development (USAID) staff carry boxes with a message as they leave work and are applauded by former USAID staffers and supporters during a sendoff outside USAID offices in Washington, D.C. February 21, 2025. — Reuters pic

But on Friday, a federal judge lifted an order pausing the Trump administration’s implementation of plans to gut USAID.

In its statement yesterday, the agency said that remaining staff expected to continue working would be informed by management by 5pm (2200 GMT/6am Malaysian time) that day.

USAID added that it will fund return travel expenses for staff based overseas.

“In the coming week, we will provide details on how to retrieve personal items from the former USAID workspaces and return government issued devices,” it said.

A person leaves flowers, next to a USAID sign which is covered over, at the agency's headquarters in Washington February 7, 2025. — Reuters pic

Trump and his allies — including billionaire donor Elon Musk — allege USAID is rife with “fraud,” but have provided little proof of the accusations.

Its budget of more than US$40 billion (RM176 billion) is mandated by Congress, with its programmes ranging from governance to life-saving food assistance.

The decades-old agency has, over the years, faced criticism in the aid sector for its overhead costs and questions on whether some of its programmes achieve their objectives.

USAID has, however, also been a key US tool of global “soft power” — the ability of a country to persuade others through its attractiveness. — AFP