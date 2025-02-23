KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Saudi Arabia has issued directives prohibiting the broadcasting or transmission of prayers, including the Tarawih prayer on all types of media outlets during the upcoming Ramadan.

The directive was announced by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, and was posted on its X account yesterday through its set of instructions and directives to mosques in preparation for the month of Ramadan in March..

“The ministry also stressed the need to set controls for installing cameras in mosques and not to use them to film imam and worshippers during prayers...” the statement read.

The directives also included that imam be responsible for giving permission to the worshippers, verifying that there are no violations on their part, and that imam be aware of the information of the worshippers, and requesting the approval of the sponsor approved for non-Saudis.

The ministry also stressed on prohibition to collect financial donations for projects to provide iftar (breaking fast) for fasting and others. Iftar for the fasting — if any — should be in the places prepared for that in the courtyards of the mosque, and under the responsibility of imam and muezzin (the person who voices the azan).

The person in charge of providing iftar for the fasting should clean the place immediately after iftar and not to create any temporary rooms or tents or the like to hold iftar in them, the statement said.

The ministry also called on mosque employees, including imams, advocates and khatibs, to intensify religious awareness by explaining the virtue of the holy month of Ramadan, explaining its rulings, stocking up on good deeds, being keen on the virtues of deeds and acts of worship, and making an effort to exploit its blessed days and nights.

The mosque inspectors will intensify their field visits to ensure that all instructions issued to mosque employees are implemented and to take legal measures against those who violate them, the statement read. — Bernama