BANGKOK, Feb 10 — Thailand’s Department of Employment (DoE) carried out a massive inspection of language schools in the capital city’s Ratchada and Bang Na areas yesterday, following the arrest of eight undocumented South Korean language teachers.

DoE director-general Somchai Morakotsriwan said the inspections were to prevent any negative impact on job opportunities for Thai workers, The Bangkok Post reported today.

“Foreigners seeking a work permit for teaching positions in educational institutions must enter Thailand under a non-immigrant visa and submit their applications along with relevant teaching qualifications and other required documents at one of the Bangkok Employment Office Area 1-10 or at the Provincial Employment Office where their school is located,” Somchai was quoted as saying.

He said foreigners seeking work permits can call the Labour Ministry’s hotline at 1506 or the DoE’s hotline at 1694.

“We have English interpreters to provide information and advice on how to work in Thailand legally,” he added.

Foreigners found working as teachers without valid work permits will face a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht and deportation.

Schools found employing undocumented foreign teachers will be fined 10,000 to 100,000 baht per person.

For repeat offences, the school’s owner faces up to a year in jail and/or a larger fine of 50,000 to 200,000 baht per illegally employed worker.

The department had been actively inspecting foreign labor under the “Search, Arrest, Fine, Deport” operation after receiving public reports about foreigners working without work permits at well-known Korean language schools in these areas.

However, no illegals were found, according to The Bangkok Post.



