LONDON, Feb 6 — Britain will oppose any efforts to move Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighbouring Arab states against their will, a foreign office minister said today.

“There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip,” minister Anneliese Dodds told parliament.

Dodds’ remarks come after US President Donald Trump proposed earlier this week resettling Palestinians and taking over Gaza to develop it. He said he envisioned building a resort where international communities could live in harmony.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump’s proposal was “remarkable” and urged that it be explored, even as he was not specific about what he believed Trump was offering. — Reuters