SYDNEY, Feb 6 — Australian lawmakers passed anti-hate legislation today, enforcing minimum sentences for a string of offences including a year in jail for a Nazi salute.

The legislation passed with the support of the centre-left Labor government and conservative opposition following a string of anti-Semitic attacks.

Last week, police said they were investigating after finding mining explosives in a caravan on the outskirts of Sydney along with written threats against Jewish entities.

In recent months, vandals have torched a Sydney childcare centre, firebombed a Melbourne synagogue and splashed anti-Semitic graffiti on Jewish neighbourhoods.

The amendments to Australia’s criminal law create minimum sentences including 12 months’ imprisonment for making a Nazi salute, three years for financing terrorism and six years for offences such as taking part in a terrorist act.

They also strengthen offences related to advocating violence and create new offences for threatening violence or damaging property.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended his backing of mandatory minimum sentences in the new law, despite his party’s long-held opposition to such measures.

“What we’ve done, through our legislation, makes sure that we have strong legislation,” he told reporters.

“We want people who are engaged in anti-Semitic activities to be caught, to be charged and to be put in the clink. That’s my priority.” — AFP