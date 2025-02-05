WASHINGTON, Feb 5 — An “active” shooter situation in the US state of Ohio has left at least one person dead and five wounded, police said today with the suspected gunman still at large.

The shooting occurred late yesterday evening in New Albany, Ohio, at a cosmetic warehouse, resulting in “one fatality” and leaving five people with gunshot wounds who were transported to hospitals, said Greg Jones, the city’s police chief.

“The person of interest—we believe we may know their location. We don’t have any reason to believe they are a general threat to society,” he told reporters during a press conference near the site of the shooting.

“It appears this was a targeted type of attack,” he said, adding that police evacuated about 150 people and that a firearm was found in the warehouse.

Jones said authorities were working to detain the suspect before they could comment on his location.

“This is a tragedy. It has happened across the United States, we had hoped it would never happen here,” Jones added.

Shootings are alarmingly commonplace in the United States where there are more guns than people.

Since January 1, there have been at least 26 mass shootings—defined as a shooting involving at least four victims, dead or wounded—across the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive database. — AFP