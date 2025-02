WASHINGTON, Feb 4 — US President Donald Trump confirmed yesterday he would delay the start of tariffs on Canada for 30 days, saying he was “very pleased” it had agreed to tighten border measures against the flow of the drug fentanyl.



“Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl,” Trump said on his Truth Social network after a similar announcement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. — AFP