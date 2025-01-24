BANGKOK, Jan 24 — Thailand’s historic same-sex marriage equality law came into force on Thursday, making it the first country in Southeast Asia and third territory in Asia after Taiwan and Nepal to legalise marriages of same-sex couples.

Below are key facts about the law and what it means.

Who qualifies?

Any LGBTQ couple over 18 years of age — of Thai or other nationality — are eligible to marry in Thailand. Thai nationals are afforded the same legal rights as people in a heterosexual marriage, including engagement, marriage registration, divorce, using their spouse’s last name, joint management of assets, tax benefits, social security and health care, adoption and guardianship, and inheritance.

For foreign nationals, the rights depend on their immigration status in Thailand. Same-sex marriage with a Thai national will not yet enable them to secure Thai citizenship.

A same-sex couple poses for pictures at a marriage registration event at Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on January 23, 2025. — AFP pic

Can same-sex couples start a family?

Thai law still defines parents as a mother and a father, and many experts are concerned about the way officials might interpret the law, such as in determining whether the couple is qualified to adopt a child. Some lawmakers attempted to change the definition of a parent to a more gender neutral term during parliamentary debates on the marriage equality bill last year, but were unsuccessful. Activists have vowed to continue efforts to change the law and make it more inclusive.

The Thai health ministry is also working on legislation to change regulations concerning surrogacy, but there is no clear time frame for such an amendment.

Can people change their gender identity?

While LGBTQ people can now marry legally, a draft law on gender recognition that was put to parliament in February last year was not passed. That means transgender people in Thailand will not be able to change the gender of their birth. Activists have indicated they will submit a new bill. — Reuters