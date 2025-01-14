LONDON, Jan 15 — Best-selling British author Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight women, including four who had previously come forward with allegations, as reported by BBC.

The claims were detailed in a cover story by New York Magazine on Monday, which follows last year’s podcast series Master by Tortoise Media, where the initial accusations against Gaiman were first made public.

Gaiman, the acclaimed author of Good Omens, American Gods, and The Sandman, has denied the allegations through his representatives, asserting that any encounters were consensual.

One of the new claims involves an incident where Gaiman allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who had been babysitting his child.

According to the BBC, the accuser said Gaiman invited her to a bath in his garden, where he joined her naked and asked her to sit on his lap.

While the women involved have stated that they called Gaiman “master” during their interactions and continued communication with him, they claim that the consent for specific BDSM activities was not discussed beforehand.

A police report accusing Gaiman of sexual assault was filed in January 2023, but the investigation was later dropped.

In the wake of the allegations, several of Gaiman’s film and TV projects have been affected.

The third season of Good Omens has been shortened to a 90-minute episode with Gaiman removed from the production.

Disney has paused its adaptation of The Graveyard Book, while Netflix cancelled Dead Boy Detectives.

The BBC has contacted Gaiman’s representatives, as well as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney, for further comment.