LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — Tens of thousands of people forced from their homes by enormous fires raking Los Angeles will not be able to return for at least four days, officials said yesterday.

Frustrated evacuees have formed lines at checkpoints hoping to get into evacuation zones created for the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, whose massive blazes razed whole neighborhoods.

Many are desperate to get back to homes they had to flee with just a few moments’ notice to pick up medicines or clothes they did not have a chance to grab.

Others simply want to find out if their houses have survived.

But Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Sunday that gusting winds forecast this week mean the fire emergency is far from over.

“They can’t go home, simply because it’s not safe,” he told a press conference.

“It’s our collective priority... to be able to get residents back in their homes just as quickly as possible.

“That conversation is not going to occur until the end of the predicted red flag event that’s on its way,” he said, referring to the strong winds expected to last until Wednesday.

“Please rest assured that first thing Thursday, we will start talking about repopulation.”

Lines several city blocks long have seen people queueing for up to 11 hours for a short escorted visit to their home in an evacuation zone.

One woman, who gave her name as Janelle, told broadcaster KTLA she knew her house was gone, but she needed “closure.”

“I see the photos, I see the videos, and I just want to see it with my own eyes,” she said, her voice breaking.

“I know it’s gone, but... I just want to see it for myself.”

But even those escorted visits were stopped Sunday, as firefighters fretted about strengthening winds and their potential to reignite smoldering embers.

Marrone said a system was being developed to allow evacuated residents to go online to view if their homes were damaged or destroyed.

Los Angeles City Councilor Traci Park said she understood the anguish of those affected, but conditions were simply too difficult.

“These are hard decisions, and I know that many of my constituents are disappointed and frustrated, but safety must remain our top priority,” she said.

Around 100,000 people remain under compulsory evacuation orders in multiple fire zones, down from a peak of 180,000 last week.

Areas hit by fires have been devastated, with whole streets reduced to cinders, and infrastructure badly mangled.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said his deputies would continue to keep people out of the zones.

“A lot of these areas still look like they were hit by a bomb. There are live electrical wires, gas lines and other hazards,” he said.

“I know there’s a lot of folks trying to get back to their houses. We are very empathetic and sensitive to those needs, but your safety comes first.” — AFP