SEOUL, Jan 4 — South Korean investigators again asked the country’s acting president today to order the presidential security service to comply with an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The security service, along with military troops, yesterday prevented prosecutors from arresting Yoon Suk-yeol in a six-hour standoff inside Yoon’s compound. The investigators secured the warrant to arrest Yoon over his brief declaration of martial law last month.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is investigating the case, said today it had again asked acting President Choi Sang-mok, the nation’s finance minister, to order the presidential security service to cooperate with the warrant.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

The police asked the chief of the presidential security service, of Park Chong-jun, to appear for questioning on Tuesday, Yonhap News reported.

Yoon’s December 3 martial declaration stunned South Korea and led to the first arrest warrant to be issued for a sitting president. — Reuters