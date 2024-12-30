GENEVA, Dec 30 — Former US president Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday aged 100, “saved countless lives” through his work to eliminate diseases, the head of the World Health Organization said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was deeply saddened to hear of Carter's passing, calling him a “true leader who inspired so many”.

“His unwavering commitment to people's wellbeing in the United States and around the world will be remembered forever,” Tedros said on X.

“His work through the Carter Center has saved countless lives and helped bring many neglected tropical diseases close to elimination.

“President Carter's leadership was instrumental in facilitating peace negotiations in the Middle East decades ago, and is a reminder of what our world needs the most today.

File photo of former US president Jimmy Carter visiting a construction site of houses being built by Carter's Habitat for Humanity foundation for victims of the January 2010 earthquake in Leogane, south of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in, 2012. — AFP

“Dear President Carter, you will be greatly missed. Rest in peace.”

The Carter Center works to fight six preventable diseases — Guinea worm, river blindness, trachoma, schistosomiasis, lymphatic filariasis, plus malaria in Haiti and the Dominican Republic — through health education and simple, low-cost prevention and treatment methods. — AFP