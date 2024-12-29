SYDNEY, Dec 29 — One person died and another was seriously injured in a light plane crash north of Sydney today, according to the police, as reported by Xinhua.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance crews, and a rescue helicopter, were dispatched to the site of a recreational aircraft crash at an airfield on Palmers Island, over 500 kilometres north of Sydney in New South Wales (NSW), at approximately 11.20 am local time.

NSW Police said in a statement that the pilot died at the scene. He has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be a man aged in his 60s, police said.

The sole passenger — a man believed to be in his 30s — was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the plane crashed just off the airfield’s runway.

Police have established a crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and have urged members of the public to stay away from the area. — Bernama