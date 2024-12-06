KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing a political crisis after a series of controversies culminated in his unprecedented decision to impose martial law, which he rescinded just hours later.

The fallout has sparked protests and calls for his impeachment.

The dramatic turn of events stems from a series of blunders and controversies that have dogged Yoon’s administration, including a long-simmering scandal involving his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, and a luxury Dior handbag, Bloomberg reported.

These incidents have eroded public support for the president and placed his political future in jeopardy.

What was the uproar over the Dior handbag?

According to Bloomberg, the controversy began with a video reportedly filmed by pastor Choi Jae-young in 2022, showing him gifting a 3 million won (approximately RM10,600) Dior handbag to Kim. The video, shot with a concealed camera, was later released on a left-leaning political site in late 2023, sparking a public outcry.

In the footage, Kim is seen accepting the bag but admonishing Choi, saying, “Never buy something expensive like this.”

Critics have claimed the gift was a bribe, though prosecutors later cleared Kim of any wrongdoing, Bloomberg reported. Yoon and Kim denied the allegations, calling them a “maneuver” to discredit the presidency.

How did the handbag scandal escalate?

The incident resurrected South Korea’s history of “pay-to-play” scandals, with critics accusing Kim of leveraging her position for personal gain. The controversy overshadowed much of Yoon’s presidency, with opposition parties using it to attack his administration.

Although Kim was questioned by prosecutors in July 2024, they found no evidence of illegal conduct. Yoon later attributed the controversy to Kim’s failure to sever ties with Choi, stating: “It will be important to draw a clearer line to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.”

Despite these clarifications, Bloomberg reported that public anger over the Dior bag persisted and played a role in fuelling opposition to Yoon’s leadership.

Thousands marched on parliament in South Korea's capital on December 4, joining a bid by the country's opposition to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his extraordinary but short-lived imposition of martial law. — AFP pic

Martial law: A political misstep

Yoon’s decision on December 3 to impose martial law marked a tipping point. Intended as a means to resolve a parliamentary deadlock, the measure faced immediate rejection by lawmakers and widespread protests. Parliament unanimously overturned the decree, citing potential constitutional violations.

Bloomberg noted that the episode has united opposition parties in seeking Yoon’s impeachment and drawn protesters to the streets, demanding his resignation.

What other controversies have plagued Yoon and Kim?

Bloomberg reported that Yoon and his wife have faced several scandals, including accusations that Kim inflated her academic credentials during a 2021 presidential campaign. The opposition has also accused her of stock manipulation and election interference, allegations the couple have denied as politically motivated.

Yoon’s administration is now being compared to past South Korean governments tainted by corruption and scandal. The report highlighted previous cases, including former President Roh Moo-hyun, who died by suicide during a corruption investigation involving his wife, and Lee Myung-bak, who was convicted of graft after leaving office.

As Yoon fights to regain public trust, his ability to navigate this tumultuous period may determine his political survival.