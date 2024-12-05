SEOUL, Dec 5 — A significant majority of South Koreans support the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol following his controversial declaration of martial law, a recent survey revealed.

The Korea Herald reported that the Realmeter poll, commissioned by a local news outlet, found that 73.6 per cent of respondents backed Yoon’s removal, while 24 per cent opposed it and 2.4 per cent were undecided.

The crisis unfolded late Tuesday when Yoon imposed emergency martial law, only to retract the decision hours later after a unanimous parliamentary rejection.

The move sparked widespread public outrage and prompted six opposition parties to form a coalition seeking his impeachment.

Parliament is set to vote on the matter on Saturday at 7pm.

The report also said that support for impeachment was particularly high among younger South Koreans, with 86.8 per cent of respondents aged 18–29 in favour.

Those in their 40s followed closely, with 85.3 per cent backing the move.

Regionally, the highest support came from Gwangju and the Jeolla provinces (79.3 per cent), followed by Incheon and Gyeonggi Province (77.3 per cent), and the Chungcheong provinces, Daejeon, and Sejong (74 per cent).

Even traditionally conservative regions like Daegu and North Gyeongsang recorded 66.2 per cent support.

The opposition’s criticism extends beyond impeachment, with efforts underway to charge Yoon with treason.

According to the survey, 70 per cent of respondents agreed that his military action constituted treason, while 25 per cent disagreed.

The poll, conducted among 504 adults nationwide, has a margin of error of ±4.4 percentage points at a 95 per cent confidence level.