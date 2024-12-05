VANCOUVER, Dec 5 — Canadian police shot and killed a man suspected of multiple stabbings during a chaotic incident in downtown Vancouver yesterday.

Witnesses said the man stole alcohol and a knife from a nearby restaurant before attacking people inside a 7-Eleven store.

“One of the kitchen guys came out, asked if he could help him, and the guy grabbed the knife and asked him if he wanted to die,” Kylie Noel, an employee at the Original Joe’s restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets, told The Canadian Press.

Noel said she called the police after her co-worker told her to seek help.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the suspect died in hospital after being shot by officers at the scene.

Police initially reported on social media that several people were stabbed, but Constable Tania Visintin clarified that one person was stabbed in the hand and another sustained facial injuries.

Both victims received hospital treatment, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Mainul Islam, a student and food delivery worker, captured video showing officers pointing their guns over the 7-Eleven counter and shouting, “Move over,” before firing at least 10 shots.

Islam said he was inside the store picking up a food order when he saw the man trying to steal cigarettes.

“He just brought out his knife from his pocket, and he tried to stab... the guy, but he ran away, and then he went to stab that lady,” Islam said.

Another video showed two people being taken away on stretchers, with a firefighter performing chest compressions on one of them.

Noel described her earlier encounter with the suspect, who she said entered the restaurant and demanded a glass of water while standing by the door with a laptop.

She said she refused and told her kitchen staff about the situation.

Noel later saw the man outside with a bottle of alcohol, which security footage showed he had stolen.

She said the suspect returned to the restaurant, went behind the bar, and grabbed a knife, threatening a co-worker.

Noel said she ran to a nearby hotel lobby to call the police and saw the man enter the 7-Eleven.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after, she said.

Andrew Cecil, an employee at the Rosedale Hotel, said he saw the man with a knife behind the 7-Eleven counter.

“A manager tried to cool it down while the man was swinging the knife around,” Cecil said.

Cecil said officers deployed a Taser, but it did not seem to affect the man before they fired their guns.

BC Emergency Health Services reported sending multiple ambulances and paramedics to the scene.