BANGKOK, Dec 1 — Thai police tracked down and rescued a 10-year-old child who had been sexually assaulted and kept captive on a boat in the Rayong province for a month based on clues obtained through violent videos of the abusive acts sold online.

The alleged sexual abuser was identified as 23-year-old named only as Setthawut, Thai daily Bangkok Post reported today.

Both he and his wife who was unnamed but is said to be related to the victim, were believed to have filmed the sexual assaults, reported to have numbered more than 10 times.

The child’s gender was not disclosed in the news report.

According to Bangkok Post, officers from Thailand’s Internet Crimes Against Children office started investigations after being tipped off that a Telegram user was selling violent sex videos featuring a minor.

Using clues from one such video believed filmed in October, they went to the boat docked off the coast of Rayong and found the child there as well as the alleged assaulter in possession of a mobile phone with incriminating child pornography images intended for distribution.

The child was aided by an orphanage in filing a formal report with the authorities after returning to shore.

The alleged paedophile is expected to be charged with molesting a minor under 13 years old.

The Bangkok Post did not report if the wife will face any charge.