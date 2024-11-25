LONDON, Nov 25 –– A man is in critical condition in hospital following a heart attack that occurred during an altercation on Westminster Bridge, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance, responded to the incident at around 10.45 GMT. The man was rushed to hospital for treatment, according to a report published in the BBC yesterday.

Initial reports suggested the man may have been stabbed, but further police investigations ruled out stabbing as the cause.

Officers are now examining the circumstances that led to his cardiac arrest.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Three were detained on suspicion of attempted murder, while another was arrested for affray.

Two of the suspects are also receiving medical treatment for head injuries, police said.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with relevant footage — including CCTV, mobile phone recordings, or dashcam videos — to come forward.

Westminster Bridge, which was closed for several hours as police conducted investigations, has since reopened to the public.