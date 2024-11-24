LONDON, Nov 24 — British police carried out a controlled explosion near Euston railway station in central London after investigating a suspect package, they said on Saturday.

“A controlled explosion has been carried out by specialist officers and the police cordons have now been lifted,” the capital’s Metropolitan Police said on social media platform X.

LBC News reported earlier that the station had been evacuated.

In a previous statement, the police said they were aware of reports online about an incident “in the vicinity of Euston Station” and that cordons were in place as a precaution.

Those cordons have now been removed, they said in an update. — Reuters