BANGKOK, Nov 23 — A Buddhist monastery north of Thailand’s capital is under police investigating after 41 human bodies were discovered being used in meditation practices, sparking questions over their origins and legality.

Police and rescue workers were called in after the discovery at Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery, located in a forest in Pho Thale district, Phichit province, Bangkok Post reported today.

Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism is also looking into the monastery’s practices to see if it aligns with Buddhist teachings.

Kom Pattarakulprasert, director of the Phichit Office of Buddhism, reportedly visited the monastery and spoke with Phra Ajarn Saifon Phandito who ran the place, to observe the meditation practices.

“I asked Phra Ajarn Saifon Phandito if there were any cadavers and was told that there were none.

“But when journalists discovered the 41 bodies, I was taken aback by the conflicting stories. I will discuss whether this practice is appropriate with the local head of the clergy,” Kom was quoted as saying.

Phichit police chief Tadej Klomkliang said the investigation is focused on identifying the cadavers and determining if they were obtained and used in accordance with legal and ethical standards as well as the causes of death, how they were handled and stored.

The monastery reportedly claimed that the cadavers were donated by devotees.

The unusual and controversial practice has raised concerns about whether it conflicts with core Buddhist principles.



